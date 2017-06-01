1:48pm Thu 1 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Unconscious man pulled from fiery wreckage in the Blue Mountains

The man was pulled from the smouldering wreckage. Photo/News Corp Australia
The man was pulled from the smouldering wreckage. Photo/News Corp Australia

An unconscious man has been pulled to safety moments before his vehicle went up in flames in west Sydney.

The driver, believed to be in his 30s, lost control of his vehicle on a winding Blue Mountains road and smashed it into a tree, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Passers by are understood to have been first on scene and made a desperate attempt to drag the man from his car, before laying him down in the middle of the road as his wrecked vehicle burned.

The man was airlifted to Westmead hospital, while his car has been completely incinerated.

The car was destroyed in the blaze. Photo/News Corp Australia
The car was destroyed in the blaze. Photo/News Corp Australia

- The Daily Telegraph

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 01 Jun 2017 14:33:53 Processing Time: 10ms