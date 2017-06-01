Unconscious man pulled from fiery wreckage in the Blue Mountains

An unconscious man has been pulled to safety moments before his vehicle went up in flames in west Sydney.

The driver, believed to be in his 30s, lost control of his vehicle on a winding Blue Mountains road and smashed it into a tree, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Passers by are understood to have been first on scene and made a desperate attempt to drag the man from his car, before laying him down in the middle of the road as his wrecked vehicle burned.

The man was airlifted to Westmead hospital, while his car has been completely incinerated.

- The Daily Telegraph