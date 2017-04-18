Multi-million dollar nuclear bunker for sale

The owners of this one-of-a-kind nuclear bunker will be feeling pleased with themselves as blast threat rises.

With world war three looming, underground luxury protected from bomb blasts and natural disasters has become top of a war-fearing millionaire's shopping list.

Protection features to this former US army base in Savannah, Georgia, include 3ft-thick walls, air intake systems, a nurse's room, decontamination showers and a $100,000 CCTV system.

The giant underground bunker last went on the market in 2015 for a whopping $17.5 million price tag and will withstand a 20 kilotonne nuclear explosion.

According to the listing, the facility can survive all kinds of potential threats - including natural disasters, civil disturbances and terrorist attacks.

The unique property was built in 1969 by the army corps and engineers.

In 2012, the bunker was fully renovated, bringing it up to government standards and, according to the listing, making it the only privately owned underground bunker of its kind in the United States.

Other, more everyday features hot water, solar panels and humidity controls.

The facility is situated on 32 acres of land and has two levels of underground living space, which total around 14,000 square feet.

Within this underground space, the second level features four luxury apartments - each approximately 600 square feet in size - with each containing a kitchen, dining area, two bedrooms, a living room and bathroom.

Level one features communal areas - like those found in a hotel - as well as a separate quarters staff, should the buyer wish to employ.

Chris Salamone, co-owner of Bastion Holdings, a training company for government and security personnel, said: "We are living in an increasingly dangerous world.

"This property offers the ultimate safe haven for any family, business or government that wants the ultimate in security and comfort.

"Renovations include amenities that rival any 5-star hotel, except located 45 feet underground, impenetrable and undetectable."

Martin McDermott, CEO of Bastion Holdings and a counter-terrorism, surveillance and communications expert, added: "This Facility is impenetrable, while meeting the highest standards for quality, comfort and security.

"It is better to have it and not need it, than to need it and not have it."

