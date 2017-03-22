London terror attack: Donald Trump jnr takes dig at London mayor

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

President Donald Trump's son Donald Trump jnr has taken a swipe at London's mayor Sadiq Kahn hours after a terror attack in the British capital.

Khan said last year that he believed the threat of terror attacks are "part and parcel of living in a big city" and encouraged Londoners to be vigilant to combat dangers after the bombing in September in New York's Chelsea area, which injured 29 people.

"It is a reality, I'm afraid, that London, New York, other major cities around the world have to be prepared for these sorts of things. That means being vigilant, having a police force that is in touch with communities, it means the security services being ready, but it also means exchanging ideas and best practice," Khan told the Evening Standard.

Shortly after the attack on Westminster Bridge today, which has killed five and injured 20, Trump jnr tweeted an article quoting Kahn and said "You have got to be kidding me?!"

You have to be kidding me?!: Terror attacks are part of living in big city, says London Mayor Sadiq Khan https://t.co/uSm2pwRTjO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 22, 2017

Kahn has previously called President Trump's take on Muslims "ignorant".

