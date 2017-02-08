New Zealand man charged with California murder

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A former Auckland Grammar student could face the death penalty after being charged with first degree murder in the United States.

New Zealander Clinton Thinn, 29, is being held at George Bailey Detention Facility in San Diego, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department website.

He has been charged with attempted robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a loaded firearm and first degree murder. His bail has been set at US$2 million.

If convicted, Thinn faces a minimum of 25 years in prison or the death penalty.

The Aucklander was arrested in San Diego, California, in June last year after an alleged bank robbery in which a man entered a Chula Vista bank brandishing a hammer and a flare gun.

The man reportedly fired two shots with the flare gun and used the hammer to try to smash a bullet-proof partition.

News reports at the time said no one was injured, but today a friend told the Herald he was "concerned" for Thinn, and that the murder charge came after a later incident at the jail he is being held in.

"Clinton needs help, he is facing the rest of his life in an American jail.

"How did things go wrong for Clint, an Auckland Grammar boy from Parnell and well off family?"

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokeswoman is provided consular advice to Thinn.

​A former schoolmate of Thinn's at Auckland Grammar, who wished to remain anonymous, said Thinn's behaviour was sometimes "pretty crazy".

"He's a bit of an odd character," he told the Herald.

The friend said Thinn was an aspiring rapper, who posted videos of himself performing online. He said he thought Thinn moved to the US to further his rap career.

"All of a sudden he just went M.I.A., and then next minute he's posting up photos in California."

Another associate of Thinn's who asked not to be named said Thinn had just broken up with his girlfriend before travelling to the US.

"That's when s*** really got bad for him."

