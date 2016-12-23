4:34pm Fri 23 December
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Police arrest nine after finding little girl living in an insect-infested box

The box the little girl was forced to sleep in. Photo / Fox News 5
The box the little girl was forced to sleep in. Photo / Fox News 5

A girl who was forced to live in an insect-infested box has been rescued, reports The Sun.

Police officers found the 3-year-old curled up inside the 60cm long box inside a living room at a property in Indiana.

Nine people have been arrested, including the girl's dad, Christopher Short, 25, his 42-year-old wife Donna and Patricia Meeks, 18.

County sheriff Jeff Richwine said: "Nobody spoke up about a little girl in a box, even while we were in there, and started taking people out."

"It's one of those deals, you go there and think, 'Hopefully, this is not true, nobody's going to have a small girl in a box - that's just not going to happen.'"

The condition of the child has not been revealed.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 23 Dec 2016 18:05:34 Processing Time: 18ms