Police arrest nine after finding little girl living in an insect-infested box

A girl who was forced to live in an insect-infested box has been rescued, reports The Sun.

Police officers found the 3-year-old curled up inside the 60cm long box inside a living room at a property in Indiana.

Nine people have been arrested, including the girl's dad, Christopher Short, 25, his 42-year-old wife Donna and Patricia Meeks, 18.

County sheriff Jeff Richwine said: "Nobody spoke up about a little girl in a box, even while we were in there, and started taking people out."

"It's one of those deals, you go there and think, 'Hopefully, this is not true, nobody's going to have a small girl in a box - that's just not going to happen.'"

The condition of the child has not been revealed.

- NZ Herald