With David Kidwell off-contract and unlikely to be reappointed as Kiwis coach following the failed World Cup campaign NZME looks at the alternative options.

At present only coaches residing in New Zealand can be appointed as coach of the Kiwis.

That rule has been in place since 2002 when it was established as a softer way to sack Sydney-based Gary Freeman.

The rule, which isn't even in the sport's constitution, was a handy way for the NZRL to move on Brian McClennan in 2007 when he took a fulltime job at Leeds.

NZRL boss Alex Hayton told Radio Sport Breakfast that the board will have another look at the controversial rule and it could be removed before the appointment of the next coach.

Finding local coaches that are up to the task will not be an easy job as the list of candidates below highlights.

It would seem more appropriate to look overseas for the next Kiwis coach.

One big factor in deciding the next coach will be what funding there is available however. The NZRL is cash-strapped and simply picking the best coach might not be over-riding factor in this decision.

New Zealand-based Candidates

Richie Blackmore

The former Kiwi centre started coaching in 2004 and had successful stints Manurewa, Otahuhu and Papakura in the Auckland competition while he also took the Auckland Vulcans to the NSW Cup Grand Final in 2011 and spent time at the Leigh Centurions in the UK. Blackmore expressed frustration at a lack of coaching pathways in the NZ game earlier this year.

Tony Iro

The 25-test Kiwi has chopped back and forth from coaching to player developing and recruitment over the past few seasons. He was the Warriors' inaugural Under 20s coach in 2008 and has spent time as assistant coach at the Warriors and the Kiwis. He has been in charge of the NRL club's recruitment and development recently but will go back to coaching next season.

Stacey Jones

Jones was asked to be an assistant coach to Kidwell for the World Cup but the Warriors did not release him. He has served as both coach of the Under 20s and the NSW Cup side at the Warriors and was an assistant coach to Stephen Kearney this season. Is the more relevant active coach in New Zealand.

Brian McClennan

Took the Kiwis to a Tri-Nations win in his first season and followed that up with an over-time loss in 2006 in the final to start the renaissance of the Kiwis. He was forced out of the job in 2007 and spent time with UK glamour club Leeds where he won a ton of silverware. Bluey returned to New Zealand and took over as Warriors coach in 2012 but endured a terrible campaign and was promptly sacked. He has not coached since.

Foreign Candidates

Craig Bellamy

The Storm maestro continues to set the standard in the world of rugby league coaching and won another premiership with Melbourne in October. Whether he would want the job or whether he could balance club and country remain big obstacles but he's worth including on merit alone.

Wayne Bennett

The Brisbane Broncos and current England coach helped the Kiwis win the 2008 World Cup as an assistant to Stephen Kearney. He has a passion for the international game and is regarded as one of, if not the, greatest coach in the sport's history.

Des Hasler

The NRL premiership-winning coach fashioned a phenomenal record during his time with Manly and the Bulldogs over the last decade or more. He lost his way with the Bulldogs this year and was sacked at the conclusion of the season. He is currently unemployed and has both the charisma and strength of character for the job.

Neil Henry

Henry spent time at the Raiders, Cowboys and Titans in the NRL while he has also served as an assistant coach to Mal Meninga during the Queensland run of State of Origin success. Known as a great tactician, Henry has plenty of experience and an inside knowledge of how the current Australian coach operates.

Michael Maguire

Won a premiership with South Sydney in 2014 and had six seasons with the club before being sacked at the conclusion of this season. Previously he worked alongside Craig Bellamy at the Melbourne Storm and had success with English club Wigan. He is a known hard taskmaster and would certainly bring a degree of authority to the role.

Brian Noble

Coached at Bradford, Wigan, Welsh club the Crusaders and Salford in the Super League and was the first coach to win three Grand Finals. He had a successful tenure as Great Britain coach and is currently the director of football at the Toronto Wolfpack club in Canada. He was well-respected in the international community.

Geoff Toovey

The former Manly coach and feisty player developed into a successful coach with NRL side Manly. He was replaced as coach at the end of 2015 and spent the 2017 season coaching the Bradford Bulls in the English lower grades.