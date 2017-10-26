Rugby League World Cup 2017

When?

27 October - 2 December #RLWC2017

What?

28 Games - 14 Teams - 13 Venues - Five weeks - Three Countries

Advertisement

Where?

New Zealand, Australia and Papua New Guinea

Stay Up to Date:

Follow live updates and keep up with all the latest news at www.nzherald.co.nz and the New Zealand Herald

Host Cities:

Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch, Port Moresby, Darwin, Cairns, Townsville, Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra, Perth, Melbourne

How to Watch?

Sky Sport will broadcast live coverage of all 28 RLWC2017 matches

Official Site:

RLWC2017.com

Captains from the 2017 Rugby League World Cup pose beside The Paul Barriere Trophy. Captains from the 2017 Rugby League World Cup pose beside The Paul Barriere Trophy.

Did You Know?

The Rugby League World Cup trophy is known as 'The Paul Barriere Trophy'

Named after the President of the FFR XIII - Federation Francaise de Rugby a XIII between 1947 to 1955, Paul was a driving force behind the creation of the International Rugby League Board and the first Rugby League World Cup in 1954.

The Paul Barriere Trophy. Photo / Getty Images. The Paul Barriere Trophy. Photo / Getty Images.

Seven Games in New Zealand:

Auckland

New Zealand v Samoa

Mt Smart Stadium

28 October

Christchurch

New Zealand v Scotland

Christchurch Stadium

4 November

Hamilton

Tonga v Samoa

FMG Stadium Waikato

4 November

Hamilton

New Zealand v Tonga

FMG Stadium Waikato

11 November

Christchurch

Quarter Final

Christchurch Stadium

18 November

Wellington

Quarter Final

Wellington Regional Stadium

18 November

Auckland

Semi Final

Mt Smart Stadium

25 November

The Kiwis will play all of their group matches in New Zealand, including a match against Samoa, who they played in the 2013 World Cup. Photo / Getty Images. The Kiwis will play all of their group matches in New Zealand, including a match against Samoa, who they played in the 2013 World Cup. Photo / Getty Images.

RLWC 2017 Pool Groups

Pool A

Australia

England

France

Lebanon

Pool B

New Zealand

Scotland

Tonga

Samoa

Pool C

Papua New Guinea

Ireland

Wales

Pool D

Fiji

Italy

USA

RLWC2017 Official Draw

*Each team in Pool C & D will play one match against a team from the other pool in the preliminary rounds

*The top three teams from Pool A and Pool B advance along with the top sides from Pool C and Pool D

*Quarter Finals host cities are Christchurch, Darwin, Melbourne, and Wellington. Allocation of games to host cities will occur after the pool rounds

Pool A

27/10/17

Australia v England

Melbourne

29/10/17

France v Lebanon

Canberra

3/11/17

Australia v France

Canberra

4/11/17

England v Lebanon

Sydney

11/11/17

Australia v Lebanon

Sydney

12/11/17

England v France

Perth

Australia will face England in the World Cup opener in Melbourne tonight. Photo / Getty Images. Australia will face England in the World Cup opener in Melbourne tonight. Photo / Getty Images.

Pool B

28/10/17

New Zealand v Samoa

Auckland

29/10/17

Scotland v Tonga

Cairns

4/11/17

New Zealand v Scotland

Christchurch

4/11/17

Samoa v Tonga

Hamilton

11/11/17

Samoa v Scotland

Cairns

11/11/17

New Zealand v Tonga

Hamilton

Pool C

28/10/17

Papua New Guinea v Wales

Port Moresby

29/10/17

Ireland v Italy

Cairns

5/11/17

Papua New Guinea v Ireland

Port Moresby

5/11/17

Fiji v Wales

Townsville

12/11/17

Wales v Ireland

Perth

12/11/17

Papua New Guinea v USA

Port Moresby

Pool D

28/10/17

Fiji v USA

Townsville

5/11/17

Italy v USA

Townsville

10/11/17

Fiji v Italy

Canberra

Tournament Finals

Suncorp Stadium will host the World Cup final, as it did for the 2008 tournament. Photo / Photosport. Suncorp Stadium will host the World Cup final, as it did for the 2008 tournament. Photo / Photosport.

Quarter Final 1

17/11/17

1st in Group A v 3rd in Group B

Darwin

Quarter Final 2

18/11/17

2nd in Group B v 1st in Group D

Christchurch

Quarter Final 3

18/11/17

1st in Group B v 3rd in Group A

Wellington

Quarter Final 4

19/11/17

2nd in Group A v 1st in Group C

Melbourne

Semi Final 1

24/11/17

Winner of QF1 v Winner of QF2

Brisbane

Semi Final 2

25/11/17

Winner of QF3 v Winner of QF4

Auckland

FINAL

2/12/17

Winner of SF1 v Winner of SF2

Brisbane