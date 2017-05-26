All Whites: Has Anthony Hudson got it right?

NZME football writer Michael Burgess answers three key questions following the announcement of the All Whites squad for the Confederations Cup today.

With 10 defenders among the 23-man squad, has coach Anthony Hudson got the balance right?

Yes.

Despite their best intentions, the New Zealand side will spend the majority of each game without the ball, and need to have plenty of cover in the defensive third of the pitch.

There are only five central defenders, but Tom Doyle and Bill Tuiloma can both play there if necessary.

Hudson's selection of five wing backs reflects the physical demands on those players in his system, as they cover more territory than any other positions.

With three matches across nine days they'll need reinforcements below the first choice options of Storm Roux and Deklan Wynne.

What is the biggest surprise?

Alex Rufer.

Given the depth across New Zealand football at the moment - with more professionals than ever before and a large contingent of overseas-based players - it's a surprise to see a player who has barely figured for his club this season (no starts, 48 minutes in total) make the cut.

It reminds of a club-less Jeremy Christie being selected to face Mexico in the intercontinental playoffs in 2013, though at least Christie has some international pedigree behind him at that stage, including game time at the 2010 World Cup.

There's no doubt that Rufer could develop into a international player, but he has shown little evidence this season and it is difficult to argue he has been picked on form.

Who are the unluckiest players?

Given his performances for Portland Timbers in Major League Soccer, Jake Gleeson could count himself unlucky to not be classed as one of the top three goalkeepers in the country.

Youngsters like Henry Cameron and Liam Graham had their chances affected by untimely injuries, while Jai Ingham has a promising future ahead of him.

Jeremy Brockie may also have had a case, after a productive season in South Africa, but he has never proven himself as a goalscorer at international level, while Tyler Boyd has impressed in the second tier of Portuguese football (33 games, eight goals, five assists) but seems to be 'out of sight, out of mind.

All Whites squad for the pre tour of the FIFA Confederations Cup (Club, Country, Caps, Goals)

Goalkeepers

Stefan Marinovic (SpVgg Unterhaching, Germany) 14, 0

Tamati Williams (RKC Waalwijk, Netherlands) 1, 0

Glen Moss (Newcastle Jets, Australia) 29, 0

Defenders

Andrew Durante (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand) 15, 0

Thomas Doyle (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand) 4, 0

Storm Roux (Central Coast Mariners, Australia) 7, 0

Michael Boxall (SuperSport Utd, South Africa) 22, 0

Kip Colvey (San Jose Earthquakes FC, USA) 8, 0

Themi Tzimopoulos (PAS Giannina FC, Greece) 10, 1

Deklan Wynne (Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Canada) 7, 0

Sam Brotherton (Sunderland AFC, England) 7, 0

Tommy Smith (Ipswich Town FC, England) 31, 2

Dane Ingham (Brisbane Roar FC, Australia) 1, 0

Midfielders

Bill Tuiloma (Marseille, France) 16, 0

Clayton Lewis (Auckland City FC, New Zealand) 8, 0

Michael McGlinchey (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand) 42, 4

Ryan Thomas (PEC Zwolle, Netherlands) 9, 2

Marco Rojas (Melbourne Victory FC, Australia) 32, 5

Alex Rufer (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand) 3, 0

Forwards

Chris Wood © (Leeds Utd, England) 47, 19

Monty Patterson (Ipswich Town FC, England) 9, 1

Shane Smeltz (Wellington Phoenix FC, New Zealand) 53, 24

Kosta Barbarouses (Wellington Phoenix FC) 37, 3

