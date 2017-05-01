How the world media reacted to Anthony Joshua's knockout win over Wladimir Klitschko

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Anthony Joshua announced himself to the world on Sunday (NZT) with a stunning eleventh-round knock-out of Wladimir Klitschko in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley.

The British fighter, who first shot to fame after claiming Olympic heavyweight gold at London 2012, was immediately catapulted to worldwide stardom after overcoming Klitschko in an enthralling contest at the home of English football.

Both fighters were sent to the canvas over the course of the bout, with many critics hailing the contest as the best heavyweight title fight of the last decade.

Here's how newspapers around the globe reacted to the victory...

"Joshua joins the greats: Brave Brit climbs off the canvas to end Klitschko era with uppercut from hell in Wembley's finest fight," wrote the Daily Mail.

The Sun said: "Anthony Joshua's devastating uppercut on Wladimir Klitschko will go down as one of boxing's greatest ever punches."

German newspaper Bild chose an iconic photo of the fight to lead their piece, with Joshua raising his arms in triumph after downing Klitschko in the fourth round along with the headline 'KLITSCHK.O'.

French publication L'Equipe described the fight as 'incredible' as chosen to focus on Joshua's apparent 'provokation' of fellow British heavyweight Tyson Fury after the fight.

Joshua and Fury could now face each other in a mouth-watering all-British title fight, should the latter successfully return to full fitness after a spell of inactivity.

Continued below.

Related Content Joseph Parker needs to lift his profile for a heavyweight shot - top British boxing promoter Boxing: Joseph Parker on Joshua v Klitschko - 'I could land combos on either' Video Watch: Joseph Parker reacts to Joshua victory

Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport focused on the electric atmosphere at Wembley throughout the fight.

"Wembley delirious after Joshua fights Klitschko," read the newspaper's headline for the fight.

Back in Klitschko's native Ukraine, the media praised the performance of Joshua, as well as the heart of their veteran champion.

Fakty i Kommentarii says their fighter is yet to decide whether to pursue a rematch.

Meanwhile, Russian newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda simply described Joshua as 'the strongest fighter in the world'.

- Daily Mail