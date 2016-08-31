NRL: Who could coach the Warriors in 2017?

After another season without making the playoffs the big question at the Warriors is who will coach the side next season?

Will Andrew McFadden keep his job or will management go with someone else. Michael Burgess looks at the options.

Ivan Cleary

The prodigal son. Has been out of coaching since losing his job at Penrith at the end of the last season. In six seasons at the Warriors between 2006 and 2011, reached the finals on four occasions including the grand final in his last year at Mt Smart. He took the Panthers to fourth in 2014 - and won Dally M coach of the year - but missed the finals in his other three seasons at Penrith. Currently has a consultants role with the NRL but has also been linked with a coaching position at the Dragons.

Geoff Toovey

Served a long apprenticeship under Des Hasler at Manly before getting the top job in 2012. Took the Sea Eagles to the preliminary final that year, then reached the grand final (losing to the Sonny Bill Williams' inspired Roosters) the following season.

Sacked after the 2015 campaign, where Manly plummented to ninth position amid talk of player unrest. Has been working as an analyst for various media and also returned to his vocation as a chartered accountant.

Andrew McFadden

Has the support of the current playing group and would be the stability option. Only two other Warriors coaches (Cleary and Daniel Anderson) have been in charge for more NRL games at Mt Smart and he would have learnt from the difficult 2016 campaign. But failure to make the top eight this season - and several awful losses - will be a black mark over his abilities.

Michael Maguire

Has been mentioned as a free agent possibility during a turbulent season at Souths, though now seems likely his contract will be extended at the Rabbitohs. Ended the long premiership drought at the Redfern club in 2014 and took the club to the preliminary final in each of his first two seasons (2012 and 2013).

Laurie Daley

Highly regarded by Warriors managing director Jim Doyle, who tried to get him on board as a mentor for Andrew McFadden earlier this year. Mixed record as NSW Origin coach but has been retained for the 2017 series. Yet to coach at NRL level.

Craig Bellamy

Ends up on the wish list of every club seeking a new coach but it would take a huge amount of Eric Watson's cash for him to consider leaving Melbourne, where he has enjoyed unprecedented success for more than a decade. The Warriors probably had their best chance to sign him at the end of the 2012 season but their clumsy public approach killed any possibility. Doubtful he would risk damaging his legacy at Mt Smart and has also stated that his recently re-signed contract at the Storm would be his last.

Stacey Jones

A legend of the club who has made a promising start to his coaching career. Had success with the Junior Warriors in 2014 and has impressed with his handling of the reserve grade side this season. Would be a popular choice with many fans but told the Herald on Sunday earlier this year that he wasn't ready for such a role "in the next few years".

David Kidwell

Former Kiwi captain who has learnt his trade under Bellamy at the Storm and more recently Jason Taylor at the Tigers. Was touted as possible Warriors option before Matt Elliott got the job after the 2012 season. Unproven at NRL level but seen as someone with great potential.

Justin Morgan

Made the shortlist for the Warriors coaching job in the wake of Brian McClennan's departure in 2012. Has Super League experience with Hull Kingston Rovers and was also part of the successful 2002 Warriors side that reached the grand final. His prospects have been damaged in the wake of this season, where he has been employed as defensive coach at the Warriors.

Stephen Kearney

The Kiwis coach has ambitions to be a NRL head coach again, after his sour experience at the Eels in 2011 and 2012. Has learnt from some of the best minds in the game, including Wayne Bennett and Bellamy. But would probably be reluctant to forgo Kiwis commitments in a World Cup year.

Tim Sheens

Hugely experienced coach who won premierships with the Raiders and Tigers, before a long stint with the Kangaroos. Currently director of football with Salford.

- NZ Herald