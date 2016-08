By Niall Anderson

Join us for a live blog of the All Blacks taking on the Wallabies in their Bledisloe Cup clash at Westpac Stadium.

The All Blacks are expected to take home another victory tonight after their 42-8 thrashing of the Wallabies in Australia last week. The All Blacks have won their last 18 games in a row at home to the Wallabies; Australia have not crossed the Tasman and won since August 2001.

- NZ Herald