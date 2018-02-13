The Blues will roll out their big guns, including Sonny Bill Williams, for their final pre-season match against the Hurricanes in Warkworth on Thursday.

Williams will start at second-five, with fellow All Blacks Jerome Kaino, Ofa Tu'ungafusi, Matt Duffie and Rieko Ioane also starting as Tana Umaga aims for a performance which will set up his side for their first competition match against the Highlanders in Dunedin on Friday next week.

Skipper Augustine Pulu will start at halfback, with Bryn Gatland starting at first-five.

The combination will play the first half, with a new line-up coming on at halftime.

"The experienced players have merged into the squad seamlessly and have worked very hard," coach Umaga said.

"This is our last hit-out before Super Rugby so it is an important game for us to test our systems and our combinations. We will give most the squad the opportunity to put their hands up for consideration for our first Super game."

The Blues team to play the Hurricanes at the Mahurangi Rugby Club on Thursday, kick-off 4pm is: Melani Nanai, Matt Duffie or Jordan Trainor, TJ Faiane, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane, Bryn Gatland, Augustine Pulu, Jimmy Tupou, Dalton Papali'I, Jerome Kaino, Scott Scrafton, Josh Goodhue, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, James Parsons, Alex Hodgman.

Second-half team: Jordan Trainor, Tamati Tua, Orbyn Leger, TJ Faiane, Jordan Hyland, Daniel Kirkpatrick, Jonathan Ruru, Murphy Taramai, Glenn Preston, Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, Patrick Tuipulotu, Sione Mafileo, Leni Apisai, Pauliasi Manu.

Reserves: Mike Tamoaieta, Ross Write, Jacob Pierce, Sione Havili, Sam Nock, George Moala.