Hawke's Bay Magpies held a party at the Napier soundshell yesterday for young supporters.

Hundreds of children kicked rugby balls, passed the parcel and scrambled for lollies with help from the team from The Hits radio.

This weekend, the team hope to pack the park after a somewhat disapointing season. Tickets are only $7.50 and fans are encouragd to show their support for the last game of the season, against Manawatu.