Who shone and who struggled in the All Blacks' big win over the Springboks?

All Blacks

15. Damian McKenzie - 6

50th min wipers kick perfect to get territory and set lineout 5m from line. Still vulnerable at times under the high ball.

14. Nehe Milner-Skudder - 8

Slick finishing, especially his receipt of the B.Barrett backflip, the key in breaking Springbok resolve.

13. Ryan Crotty - 8

Effortless direction of his side's fortunes out wide. Wins Smokin' Joe Stanley prize for pristine distribution.

12. Sonny Bill Williams - 6

Backstage role with effective passing and defence. Has the red card from the Lions series numbed his flair?

11. Rieko Ioane - 8

Telepathic with A.Smith to score 1st try when he got the jump on Rhule. Human skeleton key on attack.

10. Beauden Barrett - 9

Audacity of 21st min Harlem Globetrotter backflip 1st on highlights reel. Unleashed full repertoire of skills.

9. Aaron Smith - 8

20/20 vision to set Ioane free with a chip kick in 18th min from quick tap. Enthusiastic sniping aided team momentum.

8. Kieran Read - 7

Quality lineout recovery in 40th min. Ran and offloaded effectively, to ensure a record score against The Old Foe.

7. Sam Cane - 7

Powerful in contact and breakdown grafting ensured his teammates enjoyed the spoils out wide.

6. Liam Squire - 8

Fearless tackling, especially try-saver on Kriel. Looked hungry, like he was ready to skin a rabbit with his teeth.

5. Sam Whitelock - 8

Master of the bear hug tackle and handy in lineout. Pinched a beauty with a tap off Boks' throw in 28th min

4. Brodie Retallick - 8

Gleeful look on chops when gifted 37th min try. Raised clenched fist in joy, before customary emotional grip resumed.

3. Nepo Laulala - 6

Difficult early stanzas in the scrum but provided plenty of physicality in the tight as the hosts racked up 1st half points.

2. Dane Coles - 7

Threw with gutterboard champion-accuracy for the most part. Produced the odd piece of finesse in broken play.

1. Kane Hames - 5

Let down by his scrummaging as Dreyer put him in a hyperbaric chamber of pressure. Crockett on in 43rd min.

Reserves

16. Codie Taylor - 7

17. Wyatt Crockett - 8

18. Ofa Tu'ungafasi - 7

19. Scott Barrett - 8

20. Ardie Savea - 6

21. TJ Perenara - 6

22. Lima Sopoaga - 7

23. Anton Lienert-Brown - 8

Springboks

15. Andries Coetzee - 6

Kick-chase accuracy struggled but attacking running, passing and aerial work sound in the circumstances.

14. Raymond Rhule - 3

Found out of position and turning like the interisland ferry in 18th min as Ioane scored. Picked off like lint in 37th.

13. Jesse Kriel - 6

Runs like a torpedo but had few opportunities to launch. Feisty in defence, but difficult when chasing black shadows.

12. Jan Serfontein - 6

Robust contribution in all facets. Abrasive, but no chance with ABs in routing mood as ball kept moving through hands.

11. Courtnall Skosan - 5

Earnest but dizzy chase of the B.Barrett/Milner-Skudder show. AWOL when S.Barrett skipped across.

10. Elton Jantjies - 5

Could not create the required opportunities. Demoralising when ABs pounced against early flow

9. Francois Hougaard - 6

ABs counter-attacks meant he struggled to offer astute direction. Handy passing to set up runners in channel.

8. Uzair Cassiem - 5

Offered brawn and bulk but fast-twitch fibres could use a rev-up to drive past gain line. Looked exhausted

7. Jean-Luc du Preez - 6

Hard running, but assignment became impossible against ABs' slick distribution and recycling.

6. Siya Kolisi - 6

Tenacious tackling. Drilled Laulala on half hour mark but laboured as black juggernaut rolled into history.

5. Franco Mostert - 5

Gave scrum pep but replaced early in 2nd half by de Jager as visitors looked to gain any form of impetus.

4. Eben Etzebeth - 6

No lack of personal commitment, but could not inspire teammates. Identifiable by furrowed brow.

3. Ruan Dreyer - 7

Punishing scrummager. Put Hames on the braai with a back resembling Table Mountain. Less impact versus Crockett.

2. Malcolm Marx - 4

Looked like he was throwing lineouts for distance rather than accuracy. Musical chair jumpers didn't help.

1. Tendai Mtawarira - 6

Remains a scrummaging rock and virile lineout lifter but that had little impact against hosts' speed.

Reserves:

16. Bongi Mbonambi - 7

17. Steven Kitshoff - 7

18. Trevor Nyakane - 7

19. Lood de Jager - 6

20. Pieter-Steph du Toit - 6

21. Francois Hougaard - N/A

22. Handre Pollard - 5

23. Damian de Allende - N/A