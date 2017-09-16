Who shone and who struggled in the All Blacks' big win over the Springboks?
All Blacks
15. Damian McKenzie - 6
50th min wipers kick perfect to get territory and set lineout 5m from line. Still vulnerable at times under the high ball.
14. Nehe Milner-Skudder - 8
Slick finishing, especially his receipt of the B.Barrett backflip, the key in breaking Springbok resolve.
13. Ryan Crotty - 8
Effortless direction of his side's fortunes out wide. Wins Smokin' Joe Stanley prize for pristine distribution.
12. Sonny Bill Williams - 6
Backstage role with effective passing and defence. Has the red card from the Lions series numbed his flair?
11. Rieko Ioane - 8
Telepathic with A.Smith to score 1st try when he got the jump on Rhule. Human skeleton key on attack.
10. Beauden Barrett - 9
Audacity of 21st min Harlem Globetrotter backflip 1st on highlights reel. Unleashed full repertoire of skills.
9. Aaron Smith - 8
20/20 vision to set Ioane free with a chip kick in 18th min from quick tap. Enthusiastic sniping aided team momentum.
8. Kieran Read - 7
Quality lineout recovery in 40th min. Ran and offloaded effectively, to ensure a record score against The Old Foe.
7. Sam Cane - 7
Powerful in contact and breakdown grafting ensured his teammates enjoyed the spoils out wide.
6. Liam Squire - 8
Fearless tackling, especially try-saver on Kriel. Looked hungry, like he was ready to skin a rabbit with his teeth.
5. Sam Whitelock - 8
Master of the bear hug tackle and handy in lineout. Pinched a beauty with a tap off Boks' throw in 28th min
4. Brodie Retallick - 8
Gleeful look on chops when gifted 37th min try. Raised clenched fist in joy, before customary emotional grip resumed.
3. Nepo Laulala - 6
Difficult early stanzas in the scrum but provided plenty of physicality in the tight as the hosts racked up 1st half points.
2. Dane Coles - 7
Threw with gutterboard champion-accuracy for the most part. Produced the odd piece of finesse in broken play.
1. Kane Hames - 5
Let down by his scrummaging as Dreyer put him in a hyperbaric chamber of pressure. Crockett on in 43rd min.
Reserves
16. Codie Taylor - 7
17. Wyatt Crockett - 8
18. Ofa Tu'ungafasi - 7
19. Scott Barrett - 8
20. Ardie Savea - 6
21. TJ Perenara - 6
22. Lima Sopoaga - 7
23. Anton Lienert-Brown - 8
Springboks
15. Andries Coetzee - 6
Kick-chase accuracy struggled but attacking running, passing and aerial work sound in the circumstances.
14. Raymond Rhule - 3
Found out of position and turning like the interisland ferry in 18th min as Ioane scored. Picked off like lint in 37th.
13. Jesse Kriel - 6
Runs like a torpedo but had few opportunities to launch. Feisty in defence, but difficult when chasing black shadows.
12. Jan Serfontein - 6
Robust contribution in all facets. Abrasive, but no chance with ABs in routing mood as ball kept moving through hands.
11. Courtnall Skosan - 5
Earnest but dizzy chase of the B.Barrett/Milner-Skudder show. AWOL when S.Barrett skipped across.
10. Elton Jantjies - 5
Could not create the required opportunities. Demoralising when ABs pounced against early flow
9. Francois Hougaard - 6
ABs counter-attacks meant he struggled to offer astute direction. Handy passing to set up runners in channel.
8. Uzair Cassiem - 5
Offered brawn and bulk but fast-twitch fibres could use a rev-up to drive past gain line. Looked exhausted
7. Jean-Luc du Preez - 6
Hard running, but assignment became impossible against ABs' slick distribution and recycling.
6. Siya Kolisi - 6
Tenacious tackling. Drilled Laulala on half hour mark but laboured as black juggernaut rolled into history.
5. Franco Mostert - 5
Gave scrum pep but replaced early in 2nd half by de Jager as visitors looked to gain any form of impetus.
4. Eben Etzebeth - 6
No lack of personal commitment, but could not inspire teammates. Identifiable by furrowed brow.
3. Ruan Dreyer - 7
Punishing scrummager. Put Hames on the braai with a back resembling Table Mountain. Less impact versus Crockett.
2. Malcolm Marx - 4
Looked like he was throwing lineouts for distance rather than accuracy. Musical chair jumpers didn't help.
1. Tendai Mtawarira - 6
Remains a scrummaging rock and virile lineout lifter but that had little impact against hosts' speed.
Reserves:
16. Bongi Mbonambi - 7
17. Steven Kitshoff - 7
18. Trevor Nyakane - 7
19. Lood de Jager - 6
20. Pieter-Steph du Toit - 6
21. Francois Hougaard - N/A
22. Handre Pollard - 5
23. Damian de Allende - N/A