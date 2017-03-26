Rugby: Tries, points galore for Kiwis in Europe

By Campbell Burnes

The New Zealanders in England's Aviva Premiership helped themselves to eight tries and a plethora of points off the tee over the weekend.

Wasps' 40-33 victory over Worcester saw No 12 Jimmy Gopperth slot four more goals, and centre Alapati Leiua score a try. For the Warriors, meanwhile, Jackson Willison scored a try, while Bryce Heem crossed for a five-pointer but also copped a red card for a dangerous tackle. Chris Vui was on the blindside flank for the Warriors.

Sean Maitland won bragging rights over his old Crusaders teammate Kahn Fotuali'i as Saracens crushed Bath 53-10.

Thomas Waldrom's Exeter beat Sale 30-25, wing Denny Solomona scoring a try for the Sharks, while Bryn Evans and Halani Aulika were in the engine room.

Nick Evans kicked 18 points, and Mat Luamanu scored a try, in Harlequins' convincing 53-17 win over Newcastle.

Halfback Tane Takalua scored a try and kicked two goals for the Falcons, while Mike Delany, off the pine, kicked a conversion. Nili Latu and Sinoti Sinoti also featured.

Aaron Mauger, strangely and prematurely dismissed by Leicester as their coach, bowed out with a 36-31 away victory at Northampton, which hauled the Tigers into the semifinal placings. Telusa Veainu, Brendon O'Connor and Mike FitzGerald turned out for the Tigers, while for the Saints, Ahsee Tuala and Nafi Tuitavake scored tries. Teimana Harrison was a replacement.

Gloucester defeated Bristol 32-14 in a west country derby, despite a yellow card to Tom Marshall. Also starting for the cherry and whites were Willi Heinz, Josh Hohneck, Jeremy Thrush and Motu Matu'u.

In the Guinness PRO12, Dean Budd's Treviso upset Kieron Fonotia's Ospreys 13-5.

A try to Corey Flynn helped Glasgow to a 35-24 victory over Pat Lam's Connacht, who featured six New Zealand origin players in Bundee Aki, Stacey Ili, Tom McCartney, Jake Heenan and Naulia Dawai. Off the pine came former North Harbour fullback Josh Rowland.

Leinster narrowly beat Cardiff Blues 22-12, with help from Jamison Gibson-Park, Hayden Triggs, Michael Bent and Isa Nacewa. The Blues fielded Rey Lee-Lo, Gareth Anscombe, Jarrad Hoeata, Nick Williams and Willis Halaholo.

Munster's Tyler Bleyendaal kicked five goals in their 50-14 drubbing of Zebre.

Ulster defeated Nick Crosswell's Dragons 27-17, with Jared Payne scoring a try from fullback, a week after his sterling return for Ireland in the Six Nations. Charlie Piutau (11) and Sean Reidy (8) also started.

Hadleigh Parkes and Johnny McNicholl helped Scarlets to a 26-10 victory over Edinburgh, for whom Phil Burleigh scored a try.

In the French Top 14, Grenoble finished a turbulent week for the club with a 21-20 win over David Smith's Castres. Grenoble Kiwi starters were Steven Setephano, Sona Taumalolo, Nigel Hunt and Tino Nemani.

Two tries to fullback Toby Arnold helped guide Lyon to a 52-7 hiding of Bayonne. Lyon also fielded Hosea Gear and four Kiwi subs in Ti'i Paulo, Josh Bekhuis, Taiasina Tuifua and Mike Harris. Bayonne's only joy came via a try to wing Kade Poki. Tanerau Latimer started on the blindside flank.

La Rochelle moved 11 points clear at the top of the log after a 23-13 victory at Pau. In the visiting pack were Victor Vito, Jason Eaton and Uini Atonio. Pau had Jamie Mackintosh (yellow carded), Conrad Smith, Tom Taylor and Daniel Ramsay in their ranks, Colin Slade still missing due to concussion. Taylor kicked three goals.

Jayden Spence, Luke Braid and Hugh Chalmers all played in Bordeaux-Begles' 20-11 win over Toulouse, who fielded Joe Tekori, Census Johnston, Paul Perez and Luke McAlister in their squad.

There was respite for the Kiwis at Racing-Metro, who won 27-24 over Clermont. Dan Carter kicked five goals, while No 8 Chris Masoe scored a try. Casey Laulala made a return at No 12. Benson Stanley's second yellow card was turned into red, while Stephen Brett, up against his old Crusaders mentor Carter, kicked four goals.

Stade Francais edged Toulon 17-11, with Ma'a Nonu a sub for the latter.

This weekend sees the quarter-finals of the European competitions for the Champions Cup and the Challenge Cup.

- NZ Herald