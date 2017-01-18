Aaron Cruden signs with French club

Breaking

All Blacks first five-eighth Aaron Cruden has signed a deal with French Top 14 side Montpellier for next season, the club has confirmed.

Montpellier owner and president Mohed Altrad confirmed to NZME that his club had signed Cruden and said a statement would be released later today.

Altrad didn't give any other details of the deal but both L'equipe and Midi Olympique newspapers are reporting that the 28-year-old has signed a two year deal with Montpellier, with an option for a third.

Midi Olympique claims the deal is worth nearly $1.2 million a year. Montpellier, coached for former Springboks coach Jake White, currently sit third on the Top 14 standings.

Due to form and injury, Cruden has fallen behind Beauden Barrett in the All Blacks first five pecking order.

The Chiefs and Manawatu number 10 has played 47 tests for the All Blacks since his debut in 2010. He currently sits fourth on the list of most points scored by an All Black with 322.

Cruden would join fellow All Black first-fives in France with Dan Carter (Racing), Luke McAlister (Toulouse) and Tom Taylor (Pau) all currently playing in the Top 14.

- NZ Herald