Police say the incident which led to the death of 53-year-old James Butler in Whanganui on Sunday was not a random attack.

"The people in this incident are known to each other," a spokesperson said.

Butler was found dead after emergency services were called to a Wikitoria Rd house just before 7pm.

Police would not say if it was looking for anyone specifically in relation to the event but no one has been arrested.

"Police are making inquiries into the death, at this stage we can add nothing further for operational reasons."

Corrections have confirmed on Tuesday Butler was on a community based sentence after a request from NZME considered under the Official Information Act.

"The deceased was being managed on a community based sentence or order by Corrections," the spokesperson said.

It is believed Butler was on home detention.

A homicide investigation was launched following his death on Sunday at the Wikitoria Rd property where another man in his 50s was found seriously injured.

The second man was taken to Whanganui Hospital and was reported to be in a stable condition.

Police extended sympathy to Butler's family and friends.

A post-mortem examination was expected to be completed on Wednesday.

Police have asked anybody with information to come forward.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact police. Information can be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11