Two people have minor injuries after a crash involving a bus and car in central Auckland.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said one crew was in attendance at the scene of the accident on the corner of Victoria St West and Beaumont St.

"It looks pretty minor."

A police spokeswoman said they were also attending the incident and received a call out to it about 3.15pm.

She said it looked like there were no major injuries or road blockages.

"Looks like the Fire Service may be responding to clean up some oil or debris from the road."