Up to 1500 homes and businesses in Auckland are still without power as many families prepare to spend a sixth night in the dark.

Tonight, Vector said crews had made ongoing progress overnight and through Sunday to restore main supply lines to the majority of suburbs still without power, and to isolated power and hot water faults scattered around Auckland.

Tuesday's storm brought destructive winds that peaked at 212km/h at Manukau Heads and knocked power out for 180,000 people in just a few hours.

A spokeswoman for the company said on Sunday "the majority of those suburbs where main supply lines have been affected by the storm are expected to be restored before the morning".

"Customers who remain without power or hot water after their street is reconnected should get in touch with Vector via phone or app to let us know, as there may be localised faults on individual properties," the spokeswoman said.

Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) visited 5000 homes affected by the power outage over the weekend.

Volunteers from Auckland Council have been taking welfare calls since early this morning, handling requests for drinking water and Portaloos, and following up with support after today's door-to-door visits.

Today, households were visited by 138 people from Police, Fire and Rescue New Zealand, Community Patrols New Zealand, New Zealand Defence Force, St John's Ambulance, and Land Search and Rescue, following visits to 2000 properties yesterday.

"As more power is restored we've had fewer people needing our assistance in the community hubs. People are encouraged to visit Auckland Council Pools and Leisure centres and Auckland Libraries for information and support on Monday.

"We will continue to support those without power and residents can contact us on 0800 22 22 00 if they need assistance," AEM acting director Craig Glover said.

AEM delivered 240 portaloos and 19,800 litres of water to affected households and to fire stations for distribution.

The Ministry of Social Development received 35 phone calls for assistance today, with 12 staff assisting at community hubs.

Vector has released restoration times for power outages. Some locations - like Greenhithe, Devonport, Silverdale and Takapuna - may have to wait until next Sunday.