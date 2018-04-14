A Vector linesman working to restore power in Muriwai yesterday had a close call when a large tree fell onto lines he was photographing.

Mason Dray-Hogg was leaving a job at Muriwai's School Rd feeder yesterday when he saw branches hanging close to a line.

As he was photographing them to alert Vector's arborists, the whole tree began to fall.

"I just braced myself for either the tree, or the lines, or both to land on top of me.

"In 20 year's surf life-saving, 18 years playing rugby and 12 years repairing lines, this is the closest I've come to death."

Incredibly, Mason was unharmed, and quipped he was off to buy a Lotto ticket.

The lines were not live at the time, but the tree weighed several tonnes.

It meant the line repair had to be rescheduled again for today leaving the residents in Muriwai being without power for another day.

Vector chief networks officer Andre Botha said the incident highlighted the ongoing risks posed by trees damaged during Tuesday's storm.

"Our crews have observed massive amounts of tree damage right across Auckland as we have worked to restore power following Tuesday's massive wind-storm.

"The risk posed by some remaining trees or damaged branches on trees are posing risks to our staff and the public, while adding significant time delays to the restoration effort.

"This is a good reminder to the public to please be wary of large trees or branches for the next few weeks. If you see a tree with damaged branches that haven't come down, please alert the landowner or Auckland Council."

Vector lines crews have so far managed well over a thousand fallen trees as they work towards restoring power to all 180,000 Aucklanders affected, she said.