Two Wellingthon homes have been damaged in overnight fires.

Nine fire engines found a two-storey house on Wellington Rd, Paekakariki, well alight when they arrived shortly after 5am today.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand communications centre shift manager David Meikle said no one was injured in the blaze.

Kapiti Coast District Council deputy mayor Janet Holborow, who witnessed the fire, said, "It's just utterly devastating. It took hold so fast and fiercely. It was unbelievable."

She said three adults, a child and a dog had been in the house.

Witness Marcel Hamann was also shocked at the speed of the fire. "It was so quick. They were so lucky to get out."

Paekakariki Volunteer Fire Brigade station officer Aaron Richardson said 10 crews attended the fire.

"Luckily, on arrival, the family had been evacuated with the assistance of the neighbours."

And about 7.45pm, a house in Naenae, Lower Hutt caught alight.

Fire shift commander Chris Dalton said the fire was out by 9.15pm. The house suffered significant damage but no one was injured.

A fire investigator is now at Kapiti to determine the cause of the blaze and will travel to Naenae later in the day.