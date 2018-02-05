Burglars drove a vehicle through a Raglan shop window before making off with an amount of clothing.

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Phil Ruddell said the clothing store, on Bow St, was hit by ram raiders at 3.45am today.

Champion and Adidas branded clothing, including hoodies and shoes, were stolen, he said.

It's unclear what sort of vehicle was used, but police would be reviewing CCTV footage.

A forensic team would also head to the scene this morning.

Anyone with information is urged to phone Hamilton police on 07 858 6200.