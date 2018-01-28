A New Zealand girl is among three underage girls a Californian man is alleged to have had inappropriate relationships with.

Dylan Michael Ruhs, 26, was arrested in August for allegedly traveling to Lane County to have sex with a 17-year-old Eugene, Oregon, girl he met online, The Register-Guard reported.

A search warrant affidavit filed this week in Lane County Circuit Court revealed Ruhs had previously victimised at least two other underage girls, including a New Zealander.

According to The Register-Guard, the New Zealander, now 20, told Eugene police she had exchanged naked photographs with Dylan Michael Ruhs, 26, seven years ago.

Last year, she said, he contacted her and tried to blackmail her into sending him additional naked pictures of herself, telling her if she didn't, he would send the inappropriate pictures of her at 13 to "everyone she knew".

A second woman, 19, from California, told Eugene police she had a sexual relationship with Ruhs when she was 17, the affidavit stated.

The search warrant also asserted Ruhs had sex with his Eugene 17-year-old victim again in October.

Ruhs was indicted by the Lane County Grand Jury on October 17, on seven counts of luring a minor, using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct and two counts of contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor.

Ruhs is in Lane County Jail because a judge revoked his bail in November for the alleged contact with his local victim, which was a violation of his release agreement.

Ruhs has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

His trial is expected to begin on May 8.