In October, Sandra Watson said she wasn't going to get her front fence fixed because it would only get smashed again.

She was speaking from experience as vehicles had ploughed into her Springvale property nine times in 14 years.

That tally clicked over to 10 on Monday as a car took out three fences and a caravan before smashing into the garage of Ms Watson's neighbour.

It's the fourth time in 12 months Ms Watson's fence has been hit by a vehicle missing the bend where Totara St turns into Fitzherbert Ave.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was taken to hospital but thought to have no major injuries.

"Whether she's lost control or had a medical event, we are not too sure at the moment," Sergeant Greg Hemingway said.

"At the time we got her it was raining quite heavily so it's obviously just a reminder to people that when the conditions change to slow down a bit."

Ms Watson's neighbour Teresa Payton was home at the time and said the crash sounded like rolling thunder.

"I knew straight away what had happened," she said.

"It's only going to be a matter of time before someone gets killed. What if she'd hit the power pole?"

She said she had only owned the caravan a few months and recently had people staying in it.

Both women want the Whanganui District Council to put further safety measures in at the corner.

When Ms Watson's fence was last hit in October, council's senior roading engineer Rui Leitao said an investigation into the history of crashes on and approaching the intersection would be undertaken.

Mr Leitao said there were large chevron markers which were clearly visible when approaching the intersection.

"We believe the problem can be addressed and we will be taking some action based on evidence," he said.

Prang blocks state highway lane

Police officers shift a car off the intersection of Great North Rd and Victoria Ave after an accident on Monday afternoon. Photo / Bevan Conley

Meanwhile, one lane of Whanganui's Great North Rd was blocked on Monday afternoon when a vehicle driven by German tourists collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Victoria Ave at about 1.30pm.

Constable Stu Bourne said no one was injured in the crash.

"All the air bags were deployed and everyone seems to be okay."

The lane was blocked for about an hour while the vehicles were removed.