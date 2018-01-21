The lifeguards of Auckland's beaches had a busy weekend with 35 people rescued and one person hospitalised.

Saturday and Sunday had staff of Surf Live Saving Northern Region (SLSNR) working huge shifts as more than 16,000 people flocked to the beaches.

SLSNR duty officer Daniel Lee said the beaches of Muriwai and Bethells were especially dangerous.

In Muriwai there was a 45-minute period in which there were 14 rescues.

"There was also an after-hours callout 4km down the beach towards the creek at 7.30pm, three were rescued from a strong rip and brought back to the club.

"One required a hospital trip."

Bethells Beach had three mass rescues, Lee said.

Over the weekend 43 people needed assistance of some kind, with requiring major first aid.

It follows Water Safety New Zealand chief executive Jonty Mills warning that coastal beaches had been the second most deadly swimming location for preventable drownings in the past two years.

"We're a coastal nation with beautiful, idyllic Pacific island nature but our beaches are more treacherous than many other parts of the world by extension of the fact that they do have a lot of rips and currents.

"They are also very changeable so they're very unpredictable and that's where organisations like Surf Life Saving are such a valuable resource and do such a fantastic job."

SLSNR covers from Raglan in the south up to the Far North, with 17 surf clubs based in the area.

About 6000 people are members of SLSNR.

Water Safety NZ recommends doing the "4Rs" if someone is in trouble in the water.

Recognise

Notice someone in trouble.

Check for danger.

Act quickly.

Respond

Provide floatation.

Send for help (Call 111 – Police).

Reassess safety of people and scene.

Rescue

Think safe.

Rescue from land or craft is safest.

Rescue in water – non-contact is safest.

Take flotation if entering the water.

Revive

Provide care.

If person is not breathing normally, start CPR.

If breathing, put in recovery position.

Stay with person until help arrives.