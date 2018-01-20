The family of missing American skydiver Tyler Nii still want desperately to take him home.

But if they can't, they have found some peace in the place where his life came to a tragic end.

The 27-year-old and his tandem skydiving instructor plunged into Lake Wakatipu 11 days ago. The NZONE instructor was rescued, but Nii is missing, presumed dead.

This week, the tennis coach's mother Nancy, father Bob and brother Kevin travelled from the Californian city of San Jose to Queenstown.

Tyler Nii, at right, with his brother, Kevin, and parents, Nancy and Bob, before the tragedy. Photo / Supplied

They wanted to see the place Nii had chosen for his dream holiday, and to meet those working so hard to find his body.

Nancy Nii told the Herald on Sunday yesterday the family were still praying the police dive squad will "find our Tyler".

But coming to New Zealand had comforted them, should that not be possible.

"We now know why Tyler wanted to come here. It's a beautiful peaceful resting ground if we can't bring him back home."

Tyler Nii, pictured with his older brother, Kevin. Photo / Supplied

Nancy Nii also spoke about the blessing held by Southern District Health Board kaumātua Herewini Neho on Thursday. All three family members felt it had helped them cope.

"We asked our family and friends and Tyler's friends back home to all join us spiritually at the same time ... we were so surprised and so touched at the response and support that we received. We never knew the full impact that Tyler has had on so many.

"We couldn't be prouder of the man he had become ... Tyler's spirit is free and smiling at all the love coming his way. We and Tyler are sending our love right back to each and every one of you."

For now they will wait and hope as police continue to search, buoyed by the "warm, generous and considerate" support from authorities and communities around the country, Nancy Nii said.

"If this is going to be Tyler's final resting spot, he couldn't be in a more wonderful and loving spot."