One person has died in a two-car crash at Horowhenua, while at least eight other people have been injured in separate crashes across the North Island this afternoon.

Police said a person died at the scene of a crash on State Highway 1 north of Manakau, Horowhenua after two cars collided at 5.30pm.

At 4.53pm emergency services were called to a two-car crash on Wairakei Dr near Taupo.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said one person was in a critical condition and two others suffered serious injuries in the crash. All three crash victims were taken to Waikato Hospital, she said.

Advertisement

At 4.47pm two people were seriously injured after a crash on State Highway 3 involving two vehicles at Tariki, near New Plymouth.

The drivers of each vehicle have been taken to Taranaki Hospital in a serious condition.



Three people have been injured, one critically, in a crash northeast of Whangarei at 2.15pm.

Police said the accident happened at around 2.15pm on Ngunguru Rd, between Coalhill Lane and Waipoka Rd.

One person was critically injured, another seriously injured and a third suffered moderate injuries.

Emergency services were also on their way to a crash on the intersection of Takitimu Drive and State Highway 29 in Tauriko outside Tauranga tonight after a car struck a power pole

A police communication spokesman said a 111 call was received at 8.18pm about a car having struck a power pole, and the caller reported the pole was lying across the road.

There was no reports of anyone trapped or injuries at this stage, the spokesman said.

No further information about the incident was available.