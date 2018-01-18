Police are searching for the people who deliberately burned a 4-month-old kitten in Gore.

The kitten, called Hazel, was torched on January 16 at an address on Sword St between 7am and 1pm.

Hazel suffered burns to her face and body, but is now at home with family and is expected to make a full recovery.

A police spokeswoman said they do not tolerate cruelty to animals.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area, no matter how minor," the spokeswoman said.

If anyone has any information about what happened to Hazel don't hesitate to contact Acting Sergeant Tara Lindsay on (03) 203 9300 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.