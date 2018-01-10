A Hawke's Bay doctor has admitted drink-driving for a third time — on the latest occasion at more than five times the legal limit.

Dr Ian Ross McDonald, 55, appeared in the Napier District Court yesterday charged with drink driving for a third time.

The practising doctor, registered with the Medical Council of New Zealand, entered a guilty plea through his lawyer Russell Fairbrother in a brief appearance just before midday.

The police summary of facts state McDonald was stopped at about 10.30pm on Saturday, November 18 last year while driving a Mercedes in the Pak'n Save car park off Station St in Napier.

When he showed signs of recent alcohol intake when spoken to and in a subsequent breath test, he blew a reading of 1352 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath.

The limit is 250mcg, having previously been 400mcg before it was lowered in December 2014.

In explanation the doctor said, "I'm caught."

McDonald had twice previously been convicted of drink driving; first in May 2003 in the North Shore District Court and second in October 2015 in the Napier District Court.

Yesterday Mr Fairbrother asked that the matter be dealt with by Judge Geoff Rea at the appearance, McDonald's second for the offending, but this was declined.

"This is a horrific level, only to be beaten by the last time he was here," the Judge said.

The defendant was instead remanded on his existing bail, and ordered not to drive, until sentencing set for March 15.

The maximum penalty drink driving for a third time is two years' imprisonment or a $6000 fine.

For such offending the court must order the person to be disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for more than one year.