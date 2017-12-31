A rahui or ban has been put in place for onshore fishing and gathering of shellfish along a Taranaki coastline.

The Herald understands the ban was in force because ashes had been scattered by a whanau near a boat ramp on the coast just after Christmas.

On Facebook, Parihaka Papakainga Trust posted that due to "recent events", the trust had imposed the rahui - "prohibiting any gathering of seafood and onshore fishing along the coastline from Stent Rd to Tipoka Rd".

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause whanau," it said.

Advertisement

"Please share so that all our whanau are informed."

Trust chairwoman Tina Mason told stuff.co.nz that spreading ashes around kai area was "unheard of" and had upset locals in the coastal Taranaki area.

She said neither the trust nor mana whenua were told prior to the ashes being scattered.

The ban on collecting kaimoana and onshore fishing has been put in place until further notice.

Signs have been erected within the affected area informing people about the ban.

Mason said the trust would be making contact with the Ministry for Primary Industries about the incident.

The trust has been contacted by the Herald for comments.