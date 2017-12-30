Rest ashore - chances are you won't come into contact with sharks this year unless you find yourself in "obvious" shark places.

As ocean waters warm up over the summer period shark sightings will become more likely as sharks congregate along New Zealand's shores.

Department of Conservation scientist and shark expert Clinton Duffy told the Herald that those in the northeast of the country should see the largest number of sharks this summer.

"The beaches off northeast New Zealand have the greatest numbers of large sharks at this time of the year - they're mainly bronze whalers."

"They're fish eaters.

"They learn to steal fish off spear fishermen, but you don't really need to worry about them," Duffy said.

He added that sharks could be found all around the country at this time of year and that the best places to avoid are pretty obvious.

The back of surf breaks, in entrances to harbours and estuaries, as well as where you find large amounts of bait fish, are all common places for sharks to lurk.

Duffy predicted that the shark that scared people from a beach in the Coromandel was likely to be a bronze whaler.

"Chances are it was a bronze whaler but it could have been something else.

"It could have been a little hammerhead, they are very common up to 1.5m long - they aren't something to worry about.

"And sometimes we see a great white swimming around beaches but very rarely," he said.

HOW TO AVOID SHARKS

• Don't swim at night, or dawn and dusk.

• Sharks feed at night.

• Avoid areas where the seafloor drops steeply, such as channel edges.

• Keep away from areas where seabirds or dolphins feed.

• Keep inside the last line of breakers.

• Stay away from fishers using berley.