

''I don't think I've done enough to deserve it,'' Isobel Greenwood said of her Queen's Service Medal.

Mrs Greenwood, whose given names are Kathleen Isobel, said she was brought up to be involved in the community and help where needed.

It is her unstinting, 50-year long contribution to the rural area of Tomarata, southwest of Mangawhai, that has resulted in her receiving the New Year Honour.

The list of events, functions and organisations she has played a role in is long, but Mrs Greenwood said that, while her husband and two children were her main motivating factors, it is in everyone's interest to have a strong community that works together.

The list includes helping form the district's original playgroup, teaching crafts and being the garden judge at Calf Club Day, helping with Tomarata School's 75th reunion, getting the community hall done up and, concerned the local war monument only named those who served in World War I, suggesting those from WWII and other international conflicts were added.

''Then I got the job of seeing it got done!''

High among her achievements, Mrs Greenwood said, is having worked alongside her late husband Gordon during 50 years of farming at Tomarata, where he also ran an agricultural contracting business.

Honoured as she is about the QSM, it brings deep sadness that she cannot share the thrill with her husband, who died last year. The year before, when he was diagnosed with a brain tumour, their daughter was diagnosed with melanoma.

''It was a very hard time,'' Mrs Greenwood said.

''But it reminded me why I love doing these things in the community. I feel everything I was ever involved with, anything I've ever done, well, it came back to me in love and support one hundred times over during that time.''

Her community involvement includes Wellsford Plunket Society, Tomarata Primary School, Calf Club Committee, Tomarata School librarian, Wellsford Patchwork Group, Brownies, Citizens Advice Bureau, Tomarata Tennis Club, Tomarata Lake Restoration Committee, Forest Reserve Hall Committee, Rural Women NZ, Tomarata Playgroup, Tomarata Church, National Party scrutineer and local branch treasurer.