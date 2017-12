Police are investigating after a taxi driver was assaulted, possibly during an argument over a seatbelt.

The driver picked up two passengers outside the Sin Bin sports bar in Lower Hutt at 8.45pm yesterday, police said.

The driver was attacked by one of the passengers when a dispute arose over the need to wear a seatbelt, Fairfax reported.

A police spokeswoman this morning said the dispute was over the fare.

The driver suffered minor injuries.