One critical and six injured after van hits horse in Waikato

One person is in critical condition and six others are injured after a van hit a horse in Taupiri, Waikato.

The horse was killed in the incident which happened on Whitikahu Rd just after 11pm yesterday.

According to St John three other passengers in the van suffered serious injuries and were taken to Waikato Hospital.

A police spokesperson said the passenger in critical condition was airlifted to Waikato Hospital.

The three other passengers were also taken to hospital in moderate condition.

Police said there was no indication that the horse was being ridden at the time.

