Talented young mum Phylicia Tamatoa killed in West Auckland collision

Anna Leask is senior police reporter for the New Zealand Herald.

The woman killed in a crash in the early hours of yesterday morning in West Auckland was a young mum.

Phylicia Tamatoa, known as Philly, died when a car collided with a taxi on Royal Rd in Massey.

The crash happened about 3.45am.

Tamatoa died at the scene and a second person suffered critical injuries and is in hospital.

The taxi driver received minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

A source said Tamatoa had gone out to get food and did not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Police said the Serious Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash and could not comment further.

Tamatoa is survived by her young daughter.

Her father is en route to New Zealand from his home in Western Australia.

The source said Tamatoa was a much loved and popular young woman with many friends.

She was a student at the Samala Robinson Academy, training to be a professional makeup artist.

On May 20 she posted photographs of her work on Facebook and said she had passed all three of her recent assessments.

Her peers described her as talented, artistic and said her work was "out of this world".

"I definitely can say you enlightened us all with your beautiful strong vibrant positive soul and personality... we will never forget about you Phylicia," said one friend.

"You were such a good mum to your daughter and have inspired us all."

"Such a beautiful soul taken far too soon," said another.

"You had the biggest heart and was always the life of the party.

"You will be forever missed as you made such a huge impart on so many lives."

Another friend said she was "lost for words" and was in "total disbelief" Tamatoa was gone.

"I will always remember your beautiful smile, it was enough to light up a room.

"As soon as you walked into a room you always turned heads girl, your gorgeous humour was one of a kind, your soft kind soul was like no other."

"I'm so grateful to have grown up with you."

- NZ Herald