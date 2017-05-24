Auditor-General to stand down after MPs ask for review

Auditor-General Martin Matthews has been stood down over his handling of a major fraud case.

A review will now be carried out by to determine his suitability to continue in the role, Speaker David Carter announced this afternoon.

Senior public servant Sir Maarten Wevers will carry out the review, and is expected to make a decision within two weeks.

Matthews was stood down after a meeting between MPs from across the House. The MPs unanimously backed the decision, which Carter said was made to ensure the integrity of the Auditor-General's office.

Carter said Matthews send him a letter last night in which he offered to stand down to allow a review to take place.

In a statement, Matthews said he stood by his actions, which were based on the information available to him at the time.

"However, the current media coverage about these matters has the potential to undermine the important constitutional role of the Controller and Auditor-General."

Deputy Auditor-General Greg Schollum will take over while Matthews is being investigated.

It comes after Opposition MPs questioned Matthews' handling of a fraud case in his former role as Secretary of Transport.

Matthews led the transport ministry while former senior manager Joanne Harrison stole $750,000 through fake invoices to companies which did not produce any work.

Harrison was jailed for three years and four months in February.

Earlier today, the State Services Commission announced it was taking over an inquiry into whether staff at the ministry lost their jobs after raising concerns about Harrison's behaviour.

- NZ Herald