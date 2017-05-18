Person dead after being hit by a train in Tokoroa

A pedestrian has been hit and killed by a train in Tokoroa early this morning.
Police say the accident happened on Bridge St at 5.30am. The victim was dead when police arrived.
The tragedy is being investigated.
