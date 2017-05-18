7:23am Thu 18 May
Person dead after being hit by a train in Tokoroa

The accident happened in Bridge St, Tokoroa.
A pedestrian has been hit and killed by a train in Tokoroa early this morning.

Police say the accident happened on Bridge St at 5.30am. The victim was dead when police arrived.

The tragedy is being investigated.

- NZ Herald

