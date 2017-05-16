12:15pm Wed 17 May
Charges laid after gang member killed in crash

Former Tribesman Don Henry Turei Junior died in a motorcycle crash near Opotiki in November last year. Photo / Facebook
A man has been charged with being an accessory to murder after a fatal motorbike crash.

Don Henry Turei Junior was killed in a crash on State Highway 35, opposite the Raukokore Marae, near Te Kaha, on November 26 last year.

In the days after the crash police upgraded the inquiry to a homicide investigation.

A 33-year-old Te Kaha man was arrested in Wairoa yesterday, police said.

The man is due to appear in Gisborne District Court today.

Turei, a Tribesmen gang member, had just left a family wedding when a van pushed the back tyre of his Harley Davidson, causing him to crash.

The van, described as a "white Honda Odyssey-type", was found as a burned-out wreck.

- NZ Herald

