Christchurch man who performed indecent act may have used a stolen vehicle

By Andrew King

The man who evaded police after performing an indecent act in Cashmere may have used a stolen vehicle.

Police had to abandon a short pursuit of a man seen masturbating about 6.50am on Friday, due to risk to the public.

The man was on Dyers Pass Rd, near the intersection of Rhodesvale Tce, in a vehicle performing the indecent act.

Police followed up with the registered owner of the vehicle but it appears the vehicle used was stolen, a police communications spokeswoman said.

"We have spoken to a man who owns the vehicle but he is not the person we are looking for," she said.

She said inquiries are ongoing.

On Saturday police received reports of a man exposing himself on Bishop St in the central city about 10.58pm and asking a woman if she would like a ride in his car.

The woman has laid a complaint with police and we are making inquiries, a police communications spokeswoman said.

She said at this stage it does not appear the two incidents are linked.

Anyone with any information is asked to phone police on 363 7400 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Christchurch Star