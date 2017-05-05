Police searching for two men after aggravated robbery in South Auckland

Ben Hill is a reporter for The New Zealand Herald

Police are investigating an aggravated robbery at a liquor store in South Auckland.

Police understand two men entered Thirsty Liquor on Great South Rd in Papatoetoe about 4.10pm today wearing masks and armed with knives and screwdrivers, threatening the shop attendant.

The offenders have stolen alcohol and cigarettes, and left the scene in a stolen car heading towards Otahuhu.

The vehicle, a 1990s silver Nissan Bluebird saloon registration DEB613 was later found abandoned on Swaffield Rd.

Police said the victim is uninjured but shaken.

Police are searching for the offenders. Acting Counties Manukau District Commander Inspector Julia Lynch said police are determined to find the offenders.

Police are conducting a scene examination at the store and working with the victim.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact Counties Manukau police on 09 261 1300 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Meanwhile a spate of robberies have sparked protests among dairy owners recently.

