Thieves steal RSA donations in ram raid at Northland petrol station

A car ploughed into GAS Paparoa today.
Thieves have stolen donations to the RSA in a ram raid on a petrol station in Northland.

GAS Paparoa assistant manager Amandeep Singh says a car with four people inside ploughed into the building early this morning.

He says two men entered the shop and unsuccessfully tried to steal cash and cigarettes but one grabbed the Anzac Day donations.

Mr Singh says the car the thieves were using had become stuck in the front of the building, forcing the robbers to flee on foot.

He said he believes there was around $40 in the RSA collection box.

- NZ Herald

