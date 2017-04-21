A body has been found in the water on the Wellington waterfront.

Police were called to Queens Wharf about 6.30am and say the body has been pulled from the water but is still at the scene.

Police say there is nothing to indicate that the circumstances around a body found in Wellington Harbour are suspicious.

A member of the public made the discovery early this morning.

The body has been pulled from the water at Queens Wharf but remains at the scene, which is near Fergs Kayaks.

The area is cordoned off and police are directing morning commuters around TSB bank arena.

Inquiries are continuing.

- NZ Herald