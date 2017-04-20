Two women injured in shooting, and armed hold-up at hotel in Canterbury

Two women were injured in a shooting at a home in Rolleston south of Christchurch and an armed robber is on the run after trying to hold up an Ashburton hotel overnight.

The two women were found wounded after a gunshots were heard in Rolleston last night.

A large cordon surrounded Newtons Rd about 9.30pm and dozens of police and ambulances descended on the area after neighbours heard gunfire.

An ambulance spokesman said one woman was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition and a second was in a moderate condition.

This morning a police spokesman would only say two people had been injured after shots were fired at the Rolleston property.

The cordons were no longer in place but the property was under guard while detectives pieced together what happened.

Also last night, a gunman held up a hotel in Ashburton about 11.20pm.

The armed robber presented the firearm to people inside the hotel but escaped before police arrived.

The hotel was under guard and detectives would resume their hunt for the armed man this morning, the police spokesman said.

- NZ Herald