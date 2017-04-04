Wild weather: Motorists warned to take care, but the worst is still to come

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Motorists are being urged to take care on the way home tonight - but the worst heavy rain is still to come tomorrow.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are in place for the upper North Island north of a line from Hamilton to Tauranga, and a heavy rainfall warning applies to the entire North Island and the north and west of the South Island.

The heaviest rainfall so far has been 70 to 85 mm in Taranaki and the Bay of Plenty, with some surface flooding also reported around Wellsford and Warkworth north of Auckland.

An NZ Transport Agency spokeswoman said no issues with surface flooding or weather-related incidents had been reported anywhere on the Auckland motorway network so far.

"But in anticipation of bad weather, we advise motorists to slow down, take extra care, observe safe following distances and turn their headlights on," she said.

MetService meteorologist Georgina Griffiths said the heaviest rain across the North Island, including Auckland, was expected between about noon and 9pm tomorrow.

"We are only just at the start of this event," she said.

"There is some heavy rain coming in right now. We have a heavy rain warning in place and the numbers are relatively large for Auckland, so we'd expect 100 to 150 mm from 6pm tonight to 9pm tomorrow night in a lot of the region.

"Also the region is very saturated. After the extremely wet March, everything is super-soggy.

"There is a risk of localised downpours right across the region, and because the region is so very saturated we expect localised flooding, potentially flash flooding."

NZTA says traffic on the Southern Motorway is currently heavy southbound between Spaghetti Junction and Greenlane, again between Penrose Rd to Panama Rd, and at Highbrook, then heavy from Manukau to Manurewa.

On the Northern Motorway traffic is moderate to heavy at times between the Harbour Bridge and Upper Harbour Highway.

On the Northwestern Motorway traffic is moderate between Lincoln Rd and Royal Rd,

On the Southwestern, traffic is queuing to link to the Southern Motorway at Manukau.

