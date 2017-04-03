Flat screen TV thrown out of car during wild police chase in Auckland

Fleeing burglars threw a television out the window of their getaway car during a police chase in Auckland this afternoon.

Two people were arrested after the chase across the city.

Police observed a vehicle linked to a burglary in Epsom driving in an "extremely dangerous manner" on Great South Rd in Penrose about 3.20 this afternoon.

Police attempted to pull over the stolen silver Mazda MPV but the driver failed to stop and a chase began.

The driver headed towards Counties Manukau through Pakuranga and at one point the occupants in the car threw a flat-screen TV out the window.

Police pulled out of sight of the car due to it being too risky to continue following, and put cordons in place in numerous directions while the Eagle helicopter followed the fleeing vehicle.

The car was seen by the helicopter driving at high speed on Ti Rakau Drive, and hit a vehicle soon after on Te Irirangi Drive.

Police said the car drove through a school area and "came alarmingly close" to pedestrians.

Police laid spikes on Cavendish Drive and about 3.40 pm the car drove over the spikes and came to a stop, but not until hitting two parked cars near Lambie Drive.

Police then approached the car and arrested two occupants. Both are in custody and will face a number of charges.

Auckland metropolitan commander Inspector Kerry Watson said police are "extremely disappointed these people thought it was acceptable to behave in this manner and endanger the lives of members of the public".

"We are very grateful this incident didn't play out differently and will be sure to hold these offenders to account for their actions."

- NZ Herald