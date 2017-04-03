Central New Zealand faces Cyclone Debbie deluge

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Floods and slips are in store for most of the country as heavy rain from ex-tropical cyclone Debbie unleashes its wrath tomorrow.

MetService has released a swathe of wind and rain warnings that extend across the North Island and top of the South Island from tomorrow.

The affected areas, which stretch from Coromandel to Buller, are being warned to prepare for floods as the deluge heads our way.

MetService Severe Weather Watches and Warnings have been updated. For the latest go to ttp://bit.ly/AllWarnings^Lisa pic.twitter.com/KohoJv8WLA — MetService (@MetService) April 3, 2017

Some parts will get three times April's average rainfall in just 48 hours.

The storm was forecast to hit Taranaki with vengeance from midnight. Up to 400mm is expected to fall on Mt Taranaki and 250mm near the coast tomorrow and Wednesday.

Niwa says the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Debbie are threatening to develop into a serious situation in the next 72 hours.

Virtually no region in the North Island will escape the potentially damaging impact of the torrential rain. It will also affect districts in the northeast of the South Island.

Tropical downpours are set to saturate Northland and Auckland tomorrow night with Wellington to be drenched by heavy falls on Wednesday.

Astounding levels of rain are forecast to saturate the North Island with 125mm to fall in Northland, Taranaki and the central plateau by tomorrow night.

In the latest MetService warnings Whanganui is expected to get 250mm of rain in 33 hours from early Wednesday morning until lunchtime Wednesday.

"This is a significant amount of rain for these areas and people are advised to watch out for rapidly rising rivers and streams, and possible surface flooding and slips," said MetService.

Regions from Coromandel to Nelson have been placed on a watch with heavy rain likely to reach warning levels by tomorrow night.

Severe gales are also expected to lash southern Taranaki through to Buller.

Niwa forecaster Ben Noll is warning the torrent will be so bad it may drop up to three times the normal rainfall for the entire month in just three days.

MetService said the worst weather will hit tomorrow and Wednesday with heavy falls across central New Zealand. There would also be strong southeasterly winds that could turn into destructive gales.

#TropicalTorrent rain impact map from our model thru Tues eve (storm not yet over). No avoiding the very heavy rainfall on the North Island. pic.twitter.com/e18WeTp7Rb — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) April 2, 2017

WeatherWatch said central regions around or near Cook Strait, and those facing towards the Tasman Sea such as Nelson and Taranaki, were at risk of flooding.

The Ministry of Education is advising parents to stay in touch with schools and early childhood services as the wet weather looms.

The ministry said the best information would come from schools themselves as they made decisions tomorrow morning on whether to close because of flooding.



Heavy rain Warnings in force. Get the latest and more details at https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^Lisa pic.twitter.com/L7MT3q56rC — MetService (@MetService) April 3, 2017

Hot and muggy

The tropical weather will bring hot and muggy conditions with it, particularly for those in the north of the country.

The humidity today caused a combination of low cloud, fog and mist to cloak western and inner-city Auckland suburbs in a thick white blanket.

The fog shrouded high-rise buildings in downtown Auckland, obscuring landmarks such as the Sky Tower.

MetService meteorologist Lisa Murray said the low spiralling around New Zealand would cause high humidity around Auckland and Northland.

"When something is really humid, the air is holding as much moisture as possible.

"Warmer air can hold more moisture as well, and that's why we get these downpours in the more humid air."

Auckland is in for hot and sticky nights as well, with the overnight minimum for tomorrow and Wednesday expected to be 19C.

The temperature is expected to drop to 16C on Wednesday night, which Murray said would be "slightly more pleasant for sleeping".

"It's really about comfort levels for humidity and different people can handle more of it than others.

"If Dunedin got the humidity that Auckland gets, I don't know how many people would manage very well because they're not used to it, but in Auckland most people can hack a bit of humidity."

Murray said hot and humid conditions were typical for autumn, as the last of the summer warmth lingered before winter set in.

"This time of year it's still quite humid, the next few days it's going to be warm and muggy."

