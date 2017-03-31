1:59pm Fri 31 March
Kurt Bayer
Kurt Bayer is a Herald reporter based in Christchurch

Prisoner fighting for his life after assault at Christchurch Men's Prison

An inmate at Christchurch Men's Prison is fighting for his life after an attack by a fellow prisoner. Photo / File
A prisoner at Christchurch Men's Prison is fighting for his life after an attack by a fellow inmate.

Police are investigating after the assault on March 24.

Prison staff responded promptly, Corrections say, and the prisoner was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

John Roper, Christchurch Men's Prison director, said the prisoner is still in hospital in a serious condition "which is being monitored closely".

The attacker has been identified, Roper said.

"We have a zero tolerance for violence policy, and any violence or assaults against other prisoners or staff is not tolerated in prisons," he said.

"Any prisoner using such behaviour will be held to account for their actions, including facing criminal charges."

