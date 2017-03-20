'Let's take our country back': White rights poster calls for recruits at Auckland University

Posters have been put up at Auckland University by a group which calls on its website for "physically fit" recruits to oppose multiculturalism - but the Herald has not been able to establish whether a genuine "white rights" group is behind them.

The posters, showing a young, fit white couple, carried the slogans "White lives matter" and "Let's take our country back".

They provided a website address, www.westernguard.info, which calls for recruits who "must be physically fit or training to become so", "must be presentable" and cannot be "homosexuals, transexuals or any other form of mental illness".

Auckland University Students Association president Will Matthews confirmed that the posters appeared in Symonds St this morning, but said there did not appear to be an organised group behind them.

"As far as we are aware, it seems to be one or two angry people rather than any organised movement on campus," he said.

"You are always going to get a few people who want to put this stuff up and the community self-polices. Students have definitely helped by removing the posters."

He said the posters appeared to be linked to a recent attempt to set up a European Students Association at the university - a move that was abandoned as soon as it become public.

The Western Guard website appears to draw on US President Donald Trump's rhetoric against free trade and immigration, saying it "stands indomitably opposed to the tyranny of globalism, a system under which nations are stripped of their heritage and people are turned into units of cheap, expendable labour".

Continued below.

Related Content Editorial: Let unwelcome views face fair scrutiny Winston Peters questions pressure on European students club New AUT European Association denies link with abandoned Auckland University group

"A multicultural nation is no nation at all, but a collection of smaller ethnic nations ruled over by an incereasingly overbearing State," it says.

It credits "special thanks to our brothers in the USA - Vanguard America".

Vanguard America says on its website: "Our religion, our traditions, and our identity are dragged through the mud by the globalist establishment while millions of nonwhites flood our nation every year. If current trends continue, White Americans will be a minority by 2044."

Recent posts include a call for a "Muslim-free America".

But the Herald has not been able to establish whether the Western Guard website represents a genuine "white rights" group.

An Auckland University student who first posted on Facebook saying she had taken down their posters today, Iranian-born Samantha Haid, lists a supporter of the European Students Association, Adam J Holland, as a Facebook friend.

She responded to Facebook messages but did not answer calls and said she could not talk because she was in classes all day.

A Herald request to the Western Guard website asking to speak to someone about it was also met with an email response saying: "We can't call you but we're happy to answer your questions over email. What would you like to know?"

A follow-up question asking for evidence that the group genuinely believes what it says drew a response saying: "You can relax with the condescending attitude, Simon - we want physically fit members because being physically fit is proof that someone has discipline and willpower, not whatever you're apparently implying - Western Guard does not condone violence of any kind, as is clearly stated on our website."

The email was sent from an encrypted address at Tutanota.com.

An Auckland University spokesman said the university had received complaints and was investigating the posters and associated material and whether they breached university policies.

"We have zero tolerance for discrimination. Our university is committed to being safe, inclusive and equitable," the spokesman said.



"The university values and upholds the rights of freedom of expression and of academic freedom, however these rights are accompanied by responsibilities, including respect for the health, safety and wellbeing of our diverse students and staff, and compliance with the law and with University requirements.



"We appreciate the concerns that have been raised."

A Police spokesperson said: "This poster falls under the Bill of Rights and freedom of expression. They don't appear to be inciting violence and crime and so at this stage this is not something we would comment further on."

- NZ Herald