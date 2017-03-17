8:27am Fri 17 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Runaway Aviation Security dog shot after holding up flights at Auckland International Airport

A runaway Aviation Security dog has been shot after causing runway delays at Auckland International Airport. Photo: Brendon O'Hagan - Bloomberg news
A runaway Aviation Security dog has been shot after causing runway delays at Auckland International Airport. Photo: Brendon O'Hagan - Bloomberg news

A runaway Aviation Security dog has been shot after causing runway delays at Auckland International Airport this morning.

An Auckland Airport spokeswoman confirmed that the dog had been shot but did not know if the animal had died.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? SEND US AN EMAIL

It is understood 16 domestic and international flights were delayed as ground staff tried to catch the animal after it broke away from its handler at about 4am.

"We did everything we could to try and catch the dog, but we couldn't," the spokeswoman said.



"It had been on the outer perimetre of the airfield.

"It got loose at 4am and we spent three-and-a-half hours trying to catch him. They did everything they could, but unfortunately it had to be shot.

"It's really sad, it's a working dog and they are very important to us at the airport."



The Herald is seeking comment from Aviation Security spokesperson Mike Richards.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 17 Mar 2017 08:27:53 Processing Time: 11ms