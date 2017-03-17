Runaway Aviation Security dog shot after holding up flights at Auckland International Airport

A runaway Aviation Security dog has been shot after causing runway delays at Auckland International Airport this morning.

An Auckland Airport spokeswoman confirmed that the dog had been shot but did not know if the animal had died.

It is understood 16 domestic and international flights were delayed as ground staff tried to catch the animal after it broke away from its handler at about 4am.

"We did everything we could to try and catch the dog, but we couldn't," the spokeswoman said.

Unfortunately still delays @AKL_Airport due to dog on our airfield updates to follow — Auckland Airport (@AKL_Airport) March 16, 2017

Update dog that was on the airfield at AKL_Airport has now been caught — Auckland Airport (@AKL_Airport) March 16, 2017

"It had been on the outer perimetre of the airfield.

"It got loose at 4am and we spent three-and-a-half hours trying to catch him. They did everything they could, but unfortunately it had to be shot.

"It's really sad, it's a working dog and they are very important to us at the airport."

Current status: Sitting in a plane in Tauranga that can't take off because a dog is on the Auckland Airport runway. — Adam Morris (@bigmarnmorris) March 16, 2017

Update from the flight deck: The dog is quite a good size Labrador, and still at large. — Adam Morris (@bigmarnmorris) March 16, 2017

The Herald is seeking comment from Aviation Security spokesperson Mike Richards.

- NZ Herald