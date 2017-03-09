The big deluge: Slips affect Coromandel homes, roads closed, power off

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Slips have come down on Coromandel properties and roads remain closed after thunderstorms and high winds continued to lash the sodden upper North Island overnight.

A key highway on the eastern side of Coromandel Peninsula remains closed because of flooding and slips.

State Highway 25 at Whiritoa is closed because of slips and closed at Whangamata, Tairua and Whiritoa because of flooding.

More than 100 homes in the Clevedon and Kawakawa Bay area are without power after flooding and slips prevented crews from repairing lines.

At least one school and an early childhood centre will be closed today. Waiheke Island's primary school and First Steps in Whangamata have confirmed they will not open due to flooding.

It was a quieter night for emergency services after a month's worth of rain fell in parts of Northland, Auckland and Coromandel yesterday.

With the torrential rain temporarily abating firefighters were kept busy securing buildings across Te Aroha after wild winds damaged property.

The Thames-Coromandel District Council said overnight stormy weather had resulted in slips coming down in people's properties.

Vector said about 110 households in Clevedon, Kawakawa Bay and Whitford have not had power restored as crews could not reach the damaged lines due to flooding and slips.

A helicopter was sent out yesterday afternoon to survey the damage and depending on road closures and weather conditions Vector was aiming to reconnect residents this afternoon.

The education ministry said schools and pre-schools which closed yesterday would be making a decision this morning on whether to re-open. Parents were advised to check their school or early childhood service's website or Facebook page or contact them for the latest information.

Yesterday the Fire Service were run off their feet responding to almost 200 weather-related incidents across New Zealand over a 24-hour period.

Fire Service northern shift manager Jaron Phillips said wind and lightning causing the most damage overnight with a tree crashing on a house in Thames and another exploding into fire near Whangarei.

Earlier in the evening fire crews needed to secure windows and attach plywood to a building at the Te Aroha Golf Club after a side was blown in by high winds. Elsewhere in the Waikato township roofs were lifted and fences were flattened by the winds.

Efforts today are focused on mopping up the region before it is hit again by a fresh bout of bad weather.

More rain is expected to fall across Coromandel and Northland today. Both regions are under a heavy rain warning.

MetService is forecasting heavy rain is expected from midday today to Friday night, with another possible 150-180mm of rain.

